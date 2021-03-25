Explore the Local Communities of America in 'Our Towns' Doc Trailer

"Tell us the story of your town." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Our Towns, from filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan. Our Towns is a film that paints a remarkable picture of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country. Based on the bestselling book "Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America" created by journalists James & Deborah Fallows, the visually stunning feature documentary film spotlights ingenious local initiatives and explores how a sense of community and common language of change can help people & towns find a different path to the future. They introduce a wide range of civic leaders, immigrants, educators, environmentalists, artists, students, and more, witnessing their love for their communities and the innovative ways they are improving them. The film provides an expansive perspective on America that finds unexpected connections between personal stories, community actions, and the arc of history. It was filmed before the pandemic hit but is still an encouraging look at the true power of community. Take a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Ascher & Jeanne Jordan's documentary Our Towns, from YouTube:

In 2011, James Fallows & Deborah Fallows created a blogpost for The Atlantic asking readers to share compelling stories about their towns – from economic setbacks to local struggles or achievements – that have been overlooked by the media. Within a week, they received over 1,000 responses. For the next five years, they traveled the United States exploring the changes taking place across small town America for what would become their bestselling book. In 2018, filmmakers Ascher and Jordan joined them to revisit eight cities, including: San Bernardino, CA; Sioux Falls, SD; Columbus, MS; Eastport, ME; Charleston, WV; and Bend, OR. Based on their book Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America, the doc film spotlights local initiatives and explores how a sense of community and common language of change can help people and towns find a different path to the future. Our Towns is directed & produced by filmmakers Steven Ascher (Life and Other Anxieties) & Jeanne Jordan, both co-directors of the docs Troublesome Creek: A Midwestern, So Much So Fast, and Raising Renee previously. Executive produced by James Fallows and Deborah Fallows. HBO will release Our Towns streaming on HBO starting April 13th.