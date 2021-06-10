Exploring Interconnectedness in 'Echoes of the Invisible' Doc Trailer

"A path forward during uncertain times." Utopia has released an official trailer for an award-winning indie documentary titled Echoes of the Invisible, from filmmaker Steve Elkins. "The film became a reflection on the importance of silence and stillness in the digital age. Thinking about our relationship to technology at this point in human history, it's a really critical moment." It follows remarkable explorers as they embark upon seemingly impossible journeys to find the connective tissue between all things seen and unseen. Al Arnold, a blind man running through the deadly deserts of Death Valley; Rachel Sussman, a photographer capturing photographs of the oldest living organisms; Paul Salopek, a journalist walking across the world in the footsteps of the earliest human migrations; and scientists building machines to look back nearly to the beginning of time. These individuals are all linked by their search for the fabric of our interconnectedness before it is lost in the noise of our distracted & divided world. Count me in! Sounds fascinating. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steve Elkins' doc Echoes of the Invisible, from Utopia's YouTube:

Winner of the Zeiss Cinematography Award at the SXSW 2020 Film Festival, Echoes of the Invisible turns its lens onto explorers who are pushing the human body and technology beyond known limits in the most extreme environments on Earth. It follows Al Arnold, a blind man running through the deadly deserts of Death Valley; Rachel Sussman, a photographer capturing photographs of the oldest living organisms; Paul Salopek, a journalist walking across the world in the footsteps of the earliest human migrations; and scientists building machines to look back nearly to the beginning of time. These individuals are linked by their search for the fabric of our interconnectedness before it is lost in the noise of our distracted and divided world. Echoes of the Invisible is directed by filmmaker Steve Elkins, director of the doc film The Reach of Resonance previously, and lots of other non-fiction projects. This originally premiered at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Zeiss Cinematography Award. Utopia releases Echoes of the Invisible in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 22nd this summer. For more details, visit the official website.