Exploring the Legacy of Arthur Ashe in 'Citizen Ashe' Doc Film Trailer

"He started becoming a citizen of the world." CNN Films + HBO Max + Magnolia Pictures have unveiled an official trailer for a triumphant biopic documentary called Citizen Ashe, which originally premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. One of the next documentaries from filmmaker Sam Pollard following his exquisite MLK/FBI doc that opened earlier this year. Citizen Ashe explores the enduring legacy of tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, tracing his personal evolution from a sports legend to becoming a global activist - against a tumultuous backdrop of history that included the civil rights movement, South African apartheid, and the AIDS epidemic. His own words, and those closest to him, reveal in this film his quiet determination to "use what he had to do what he could." This is playing at the DOC NYC Film Festival next, and will debut in theaters in December. It looks like another must see doc – worthy of your attention.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rex Miller & Sam Pollard's doc Citizen Ashe, from YouTube:

Directors Rex Miller & Sam Pollard explore the enduring legacy of tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe in a feature documentary as elegant, meaningful, and poignant as the life he lived. Ashe's widow, brother, friends from his childhood in Richmond to his Grand Slam tournament playing and coaching days, as well as confidantes that nurtured his personal evolution from sports legend to global activist, describe the key events that shaped Ashe’s quiet determination to 'use what he had to do what he could.' Citizen Ashe is co-directed by acclaimed filmmakers Rex Miller (director of the docs Somay Ku: A Uganda Tennis Story and Althea) & Sam Pollard (director of the docs Two Trains Runnin', The Talk: Race in America, ACORN and the Firestorm, Sammy Davis, Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me, Maynard, Mr. Soul!, MLK/FBI). This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, and it screens at DOC NYC next. Magnolia will debut Citizen Ashe in select US theaters starting December 3rd, 2021, followed by a release on HBO Max.