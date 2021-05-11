Extended Trailer for 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' with Angelina Jolie

"Why burn it?" Warner Bros has unveiled a new "Exclusive Look" extended preview for Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead, arriving in theaters + on HBO Max at the end of this week. It seems they're trying to build some extra buzz for this, since there isn't much yet. While reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save in a fire, smoke jumper Hannah comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn. Another tricky, twisty Sheridan plot - this one involving everything from assassins to forest fires to federal agents and much more. Starring Academy Award-winner Angelina Jolie, based on Michael Kortya’s novel. This also stars Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal. The first trailer last month was solid, and this is a much better look at what to expect. It starts with a 3-minute clip, but the sizzle reel of footage at the end is where it's at.

Here's the new "Exclusive Look" trailer for Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead here, for more footage.

A female-driven neo-western set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness. A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. Those Who Wish Me Dead is directed by acclaimed American writer / filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, director of the other films Vile and Wind River previously, and writer on Sicario and Hell or High Water. The screenplay is also written by Taylor Sheridan, with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. Based on the book "Those Who Wish Me Dead" written by Michael Koryta. Produced by Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Taylor Sheridan, and Kevin Turen. Warner Bros will release Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead in movie theaters nationwide + also available to watch right away on HBO Max starting May 14th, 2021 this month. Who's planning to watch?