Extensive 6-Min Featurette on Making Of 'Snyder's Justice League'

"He's got such an incredible brain for the visual." WB + HBO Max have revealed a new extended 6-minute behind-the-scenes featurette for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is now available for streaming on HBO Max. Hey, a classic Hollywood making of featurette! We haven't seen one of these in a long time. Tons of green screen in this, but that's still how they make these superhero movies. JL is the continuation of the Batman v Superman series in the DC Extended Universe, bringing together five superheroes: Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. As well as Henry Cavill, Jared Leto, Billy Crudup, Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, J.K. Simmons; and also Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Ray Porter as Darkseid. I'm glad they released this, it's quite nice to see Zack Snyder at work on set. I also recommend reading Dan's editorial about Zack's perseverance.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Zack Snyder's Justice League movie, direct from YouTube:

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash, it may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions. Justice League is once again directed by Zack Snyder, of Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch, Watchmen, 300, and Dawn of the Dead previously. The screenplay is by Chris Terrio (Argo), from a story by Zack Snyder and Chris Terrio. The original Justice League movie was released in 2017. Warner Bros has debuted this brand new version of Zack Snyder's Justice League streaming via HBO Max on March 18th. Did you watch already? Thoughts?