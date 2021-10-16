Ezra Miller is Barry Allen in First Look Teaser for DC's 'The Flash' Movie

"You change the future, and you change the past…" Warner Bros has unveiled a first look teaser for the new The Flash movie, currently in production - aiming for release in November 2022 more than a year from now. WB has been trying to make a Flash movie for decades, and the character was eventually introduced in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman and Justice League movies as part of the DCEU. Now he's finally getting his own solo origin story movie, being directed by filmmaker Andy Muschietti of the two It horror movies for WB. Ezra Miller returns starring as Barry, with a cast including Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, plus Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field. Plus this trailer reveals Michael Keaton is back as Bruce Wayne / Batman - "an older version of Wayne from an alternate universe." Ohhh boy, that's a big reveal for DC fans. So far so good with this bit of footage, I'm hoping this movie is worth the long wait.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Andy Muschietti's The Flash movie, direct from YouTube:

The 12th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), re-introducing the superhero known as The Flash. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time as The Flash to try to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is directed by the Argentinian filmmaker Andy Muschietti (aka Andrés Muschietti), who directed It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, plus the "Locke & Key" series for Netflix, and originally made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 film Mamá produced by Guillermo del Toro. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Shut In, Unforgettable, Bumblebee, Birds of Prey, upcoming Batgirl). Based on The Flash created by Robert Kanigher & Carmine Infantino. Produced by Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti. Warner Bros will release Muschietti's The Flash movie in theaters exclusively starting on November 4th, 2022 next fall. First impression? Looking good so far?