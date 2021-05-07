Fabrice du Welz's Ardennes Trilogy Finale 'Adoration' New US Trailer

"What do you feel for me?" Altered Innocence has debuted the US trailer for the Belgian film Adoration, which originally premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2019, and also stopped by L'Étrange, Sitges, and Fantastic Fest that year. This is the final film of Fabrice du Welz's "Ardennes trilogy", following Calvaire (2004) and Alleluia (2014). The film follows shy 12-year old Paul who lives near a psychiatric institute. After an encounter with a young patient there, the troubled yet beautiful Gloria, he becomes infatuated and vows to protect her. Insisting doctors are holding her hostage for an inheritance the two escape and wreak havoc across the French countryside. Described as "a potent combination of violent thriller and romantic sexual awakening, du Welz masterfully captures the teenage intensity of 'amour fou' pairing perfectly with Manuel Dacosse's sumptuous 16mm photography." With Thomas Gioria & Fantine Harduin as Paul & Gloria, Benoît Poelvoorde, Anaël Snoek, Gwendolyn Gourvenec. "Bleeds horror into a yearning romance."

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Fabrice du Welz's Adoration, direct from YouTube:

12-year-old Paul lives an isolated existence with his mother, who works at a private psychiatric hospital in the woods near their house. One day, Paul encounters a young teen named Gloria, a mysterious patient with whom he quickly becomes infatuated. As the fledgling pair forge a tentative friendship, Gloria convinces Paul to help her escape. But when they embark on a perilous journey together, his devotion is put to the test as Gloria's dangerous unpredictability gradually starts to surface. Adoration is directed by acclaimed Belgian filmmaker Fabrice du Welz, director of the films Calvaire, Vinyan, Alleluia, Colt 45, and Message from the King previously. The screenplay is co-written by Fabrice du Welz & Romain Protat & Vincent Tavier. This originally premiered at the 2019 Locarno Film Festival, and opened in France last year. Altered Innocence will release Adoration direct-to-DVD / Blu-ray starting May 25th Visit their official site.