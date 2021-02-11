Family Drama 'Sometime Other Than Now' Trailer with Donal Logue

"I have to know I was moving towards something, not away from it…" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for Sometime Other Than Now, a tiny indie written and directed by Dylan McCormick. "A story about second chances, redemption and love." Donal Logue stars as an aging man who finds himself stranded in a small New England town. But it turns out he's there because his estranged daughter Audrey lives there - the daughter he hasn't seen her in 25 years. As he tries to bridge the gap between the little girl he left long ago and the woman who grew up without her father, Sam learns that he was never cut-out to be emotionally connected to anyone - unless he falls in love with another soul just as lonesome. Also starring Kate Walsh, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Amy Hargreaves, David Aaron Baker, Alexa Swinton, Sarah Jes Austell, and P.J. Marshall. This looks like a very sweet, wholesome film about family and loneliness.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dylan McCormick's Sometime Other Than Now, from YouTube:

Sam (Donal Logue), who after his motorcycle is damaged in an apparent crash into the ocean, becomes stranded in a small New England town, finds refuge at a run-down motel managed by Kate (Kate Walsh), a similarly burnt-out, lost soul. The mystery around Sam's presence in town unravels when it's discovered that his estranged daughter Audrey lives there - the daughter he hasn't seen her in 25 years. As he tries to bridge the gap between the little girl he left long ago and the woman who grew up without her father, Sam learns he was never cut-out to be emotionally connected to anyone - unless he falls in love with another soul just as lonesome. Sometime Other Than Now is both written & directed by actor / filmmaker Dylan McCormick, his second feature after making Four Lane Highway previously. Gravitas Ventrues will debut McCormick's Sometime Other Than Now in select theaters + on VOD starting March 5th later this winter.