Farrelly Comedy 'The Now' Trailer with Dave Franco & Alyssa Milano

Tragedy forces Ed to forget the past, stop worrying about the future, and start living in The Now. The Roku Channel has debuted an official trailer for a comedy series title The Now, which is now available for streaming as of today (December 10th). This is the latest comedy creation from the Farrelly Brothers, know for many iconic comedies including There's Something About Mary and Kingpin. Everyone is moving to TV! That's why we're highlighting this trailer - they may not have a new film yet, but they have this new series. A man decides to turn his life around after learning that he is the third member of his immediate family to be suicidal. Dave Franco, Daryl Hannah, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Jimmy Tatro, Alyssa Milano, and Bill Murray star. Peter Farrelly says: "I wanted to make a show about living in the present because I personally have lived too much in the future and the past and I think a lot of people do. We worry about the future, and we have regrets about the past, yet we are only ever living in the now. The future & the past are concepts, but all life takes place in the present." So if you want to make changes, "you have to make them in the now."

Here's the official trailer for the Farrelly Brothers' The Now, direct from Roku's YouTube:

The Roku dark comedy examines what exactly makes life worth living through the eyes of Ed Poole (Dave Franco). For Ed, life isn’t going as he planned. However, a tragic event causes him to rethink his outlook, forcing him to go after what he loves, cherish the people closest to him and live in The Now. The Now is a mini-series for The Roku Channel created by the award-winning filmmakers Peter Farrelly & Bobby Farrelly (aka the Farrelly Brothers), directors of the films Dumb and Dumber To, Fever Pitch, Hall Pass, The Heartbreak Kid, Kingpin, Me Myself & Irene, Osmosis Jones, Shallow Hal, Stuck on You, There's Something About Mary, The Three Stooges previously. Other writers on the series include Pete Jones and Steve Leff. Exec produced by Kami Putnam-Heist, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman. The Roku Channel will debut The Now series streaming starting December 10th, 2021 - all episodes available now. Anyone?