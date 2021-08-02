Feast on the Full Trailer for Andy Serkis' 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

"All I ever wanted in this world… is carnage." Who's hungry - it's time to meet the vicious red symbiote! Sony Pictures has released the second official trailer for the Marvel sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka just Venom 2. The first trailer for this dropped at the beginning of the summer, but with more VFX finished now we can get a much better look at Carnage vs Venom in this new trailer. Directed by Andy Serkis, this new sequel introduces us to the other fan-favorite villain. Woody Harrelson co-stars as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote. Tom Hardy is back as Venom / Eddie Brock, along with Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen. This looks way, way better than the first movie - fully embracing the absurdity of the alternate personality aspect of Venom + Eddie, along with the brutality of Carnage. Take a look below.

Here's the second official trailer for Andy Serkis' Venom: Let There Be Carnage, from Sony's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Serkis' Venom: Let There Be Carnage here, to see the first look again.

We missed you… so much. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the "lethal protector" known as Venom, one of Marvel Comics' greatest and most complex characters. He encounters a new kind of terror - Cletus Kasady, a psychotic serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote known as "Carnage". Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka Venom 2, is directed by acclaimed British actor / filmmaker / producer Andy Serkis, director of the films Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle previously, as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Kelly Marcel, from a story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel. Based on the characters created by David Michelinie & Todd McFarlane for Marvel Comics. Produced by Avi Arad, Kelly Marcel, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach. Sony Pictures will release Serkis' sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters nationwide starting September 24th later this year. Looking good? Who's hungry for more…?