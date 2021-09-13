'No Time to Die' Featurette on New Agents Including Lashana Lynch

"You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee." With just a few weeks before the world premiere, Eon Productions has dropped a new "featurette" for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie. The video focuses on two "New Agents" from MI6 introduced in this new Bond movie: Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch, and Paloma, played by Ana de Armas. We also featured two final trailers for No Time to Die a few weeks ago; it's still opening in October worldwide. When this movie begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous tech. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. I think it's crazy badass to see these two ladies in this new Bond movie! I just hope they get more than just a few minutes to shine. It's time for a female Bond.

Here's the "New Agents" featurette for Cary Fukunaga's Bond movie No Time to Die:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in US theaters starting October 8th, 2021 this fall (+ in EU / UK on September 30th). Still excited?