Female Sexual Desire Explored in 'The Dilemma of Desire' Doc Trailer

"It's about keeping us in our place." Utopia has unveiled an official trailer for The Dilemma of Desire, a documentary about female sexuality from award-winning doc filmmaker Maria Finitzo. This first premiered at festivals last year and is arriving on VOD starting this month. The film explores the work of four women who are shattering myths and lies that women are being told about their sexual desire and their bodies - including artist Sophia Wallace, who challenges long-held ideas of women with her "cliteracy" project, putting front and center the clitoris as fundamental to orgasm. "Dilemma of Desire is a powerful reminder that true equality will come only when we all arrive at a place of understanding and acknowledgement that women are sexual beings, entitled to live their lives fully within the expression of their desire." Yes! More films that explore this topic sensitively and honestly, please. It really does make a difference. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maria Finitzo's doc The Dilemma of Desire, direct from YouTube:

An exploration of "cliteracy," and the clash between gender politics and the imperatives of female sexual desire. A feature length documentary by two-time Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Maria Finitzo, the film explores the work of four women who are shattering myths and lies about female sexual desire, bodies and - ultimately - power. Providing the embodiment of this work are the personal stories of Umnia, Becca, Jasmine, Sunny, and Coriama - five young women discovering and owning their sexuality. The Dilemma of Desire is directed by award-winning filmmaker Maria Finitzo, director of the doc films 5 Girls, Aging Out, Mapping Stem Cell Research: Terra Incognita, My Mother's Idea, and In the Game previously. This was initially select for last year's SXSW Film Festival, and it later played at the Calgary Underground Film Festival. Utopia releases Finitzo's The Dilemma of Desire on VOD starting November 9th, 2021 this fall.