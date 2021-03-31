Fernanda Diniz in Gritty British Vengeance Thriller 'Red Rage' Trailer

"Baby, let's go kill some sinners." Saints & Sinners + Strike Media has released this new official trailer for a gritty British thriller titled Red Rage, formerly known as Red Devil. Despite the title seemingly being a wink to hating Russians ("those red devils!") it's really a reference to the designer drug called "Red Devil", which is ruining the city. A murderous vigilante couple tear through the town, serving vengeance to dealers of the drug. "An intertwining tale of sex, drugs, rock and woe," is how they sell it. Red Rage stars Fernanda Diniz, Jack Turner, Adam Deacon, Steven Berkoff, Ian Reddington, and Vas Blackwood. This looks like it has way more weed in it than any other drug, but I dig the style and the craziness of it. Not that we haven't seen this so many times before; it's almost like Trainspotting crossed with The Boondock Saints.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Savvas D. Michael's Red Rage, direct from YouTube:

An intertwining tale of sex, drugs, rock and woe. A murderous vigilante couple tear through the city, serving vengeance to dealers of a new designer drug called Red Devil in this nightmarish dystopia where everyone seems high on something. Red Rage, also known as Red Devil, is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Savvas D. Michael, also the director of the films Smoking Guns, Righteous Villains, and Original Gangster. It's produced by Savvas D. Michael and John Pavlakos. This originally premiered at the 2019 Romford Film Festival, then opened in the UK late in 2019. Saints & Savages will finally release Red Rage in the US direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on April 12th this spring. Anyone interested in watching it?