MOVIE TRAILERS

Fernanda Diniz in Gritty British Vengeance Thriller 'Red Rage' Trailer

by
March 31, 2021
Source: YouTube

Red Rage Trailer

"Baby, let's go kill some sinners." Saints & Sinners + Strike Media has released this new official trailer for a gritty British thriller titled Red Rage, formerly known as Red Devil. Despite the title seemingly being a wink to hating Russians ("those red devils!") it's really a reference to the designer drug called "Red Devil", which is ruining the city. A murderous vigilante couple tear through the town, serving vengeance to dealers of the drug. "An intertwining tale of sex, drugs, rock and woe," is how they sell it. Red Rage stars Fernanda Diniz, Jack Turner, Adam Deacon, Steven Berkoff, Ian Reddington, and Vas Blackwood. This looks like it has way more weed in it than any other drug, but I dig the style and the craziness of it. Not that we haven't seen this so many times before; it's almost like Trainspotting crossed with The Boondock Saints.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Savvas D. Michael's Red Rage, direct from YouTube:

Red Rage Poster

An intertwining tale of sex, drugs, rock and woe. A murderous vigilante couple tear through the city, serving vengeance to dealers of a new designer drug called Red Devil in this nightmarish dystopia where everyone seems high on something. Red Rage, also known as Red Devil, is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Savvas D. Michael, also the director of the films Smoking Guns, Righteous Villains, and Original Gangster. It's produced by Savvas D. Michael and John Pavlakos. This originally premiered at the 2019 Romford Film Festival, then opened in the UK late in 2019. Saints & Savages will finally release Red Rage in the US direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on April 12th this spring. Anyone interested in watching it?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here