Fest Promo Trailer for 'The Girl & The Spider' Premiering at Berlinale

"I'd always be scared of losing her." Cercamon has debuted an early promo sales trailer for an indie Swiss film titled The Girl and The Spider, which is premiering at this year's Berlin Film Festival coming up next month. The film is the latest feature from Swiss filmmaking brothers Ramon & Silvan Zürcher, "the second work in the Zücher brothers' trilogy about human togetherness which began with the 2013 drama The Strange Little Cat." Lisa moves out, Mara is left behind. As boxes are being moved and cupboards built, abysses begin to open up, an emotional rollercoaster is set in motion. Described as "a tragicomic catastrophe film. A poetic ballad about change and transience." The film stars Henriette Confurius, Liliane Amuat, Ursina Lardi, André Hennicke, and Sabine Timoteo. This looks like some tricky, complex European cinema that definitely won't be for everyone. Watch out - this trailer is NSFW with a bit of nudity included.

Here's the first promo trailer for Ramon Zürcher's The Girl & The Spider, direct from YouTube:

Description from Screen: Rising young actresses Henriette Confurius and Liliane Amuat lead an ensemble cast as two long-time friends and flatmates whose lives are thrown-up in the air when one of them decides to move out. The German-language feature is the second work in the Zücher brothers' trilogy about human togetherness which began with the 2013 drama The Strange Little Cat. "We once again take a familiar, everyday scene as the starting point… This time it's about moving house. It forms the framework for us to tell the story of the separation between the two friends, Mara and Lisa," they explain. The Girl and The Spider, also known as Das Mädchen und die Spinne in German, is directed by Swiss filmmaker Ramon Zürcher, his second feature film after The Strange Little Cat previously, as well as various short films. The screenplay is written by Ramon Zürcher and Silvan Zürcher. The film is set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival virtual event coming up this year. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. Intrigued?