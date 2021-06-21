Fest Trailer for African Drama 'The Gravedigger's Wife' About a Family

"I'm forty-five years old, and I hunt dead bodies for a living." ScreenDaily has revealed an official promo trailer for an indie film from Africa titled The Gravedigger's Wife, marking the feature directorial debut of a Somalian filmmaker named Khadar Ahmed. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the sidebar known as Critics' Week (Semaine de la Critique), where they often premiere a lot of great under-the-radar films. The Gravedigger's Wife is set in the East Africa country of Djibouti. In times of misfortune, Guled and his family have to push themselves to the limits. Guled is already working hard as a gravedigger to make ends meet: how can they find more money to save Nasra and keep the family together? The film stars Omar Abdi as Guled, Yasmin Warsame, Kadar Abdoul-Aziz Ibrahim, Samaleh Ali Obsieh, Hamdi Ahmed Omar, and Awa Ali Nour. "The family drama plays out against the colourful backdrop of the makeshift homes & teeming streets of Djibouti City, which has rarely been captured on the big screen…"

Here's the first promo trailer for Khadar Ahmed's The Gravedigger's Wife, direct from YouTube:

Guled and Nasra are a loving couple, living in the outskirts of Djibouti city with their teenage son, Mahad. However, they are facing difficult times: Nasra urgently needs an expensive surgery to treat a chronic kidney disease. Guled is already working hard as a gravedigger to make ends meet: how can they find the money to save Nasra and keep the family together? The Gravedigger's Wife, also known as Guled & Nasra, is both written and directed by Somalian filmmaker Khadar Ahmed, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. It's produced by Misha Jaari, Mark Lwoff, Risto Nikkilä. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year in the Critics' Week sidebar section. The film is still seeking international distribution. No other official release dates have been set yet - stay tuned. Look good?