Festival Promo Trailer for 'Clerk' Documentary Profiling Kevin Smith

"He is a God among nerds!" An early festival promo trailer has just debuted for the indie documentary film Clerk, from filmmaker Malcolm Ingram. While his story has been told many times before (they even made a feature film about him), Clerk is the definitive documentary about the life and career and films of Kevin Smith. The film takes us all the way back to his early days in New Jersey and his debut Clerks at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival. " Leading to a career as a filmmaker, podcaster, stand-up comedian, author, comic book writer, television producer - a veritable pop culture icon with a very large and loyal fanbase." Whether or not you hate Kevin Smith, or hate his films, or love him and his passion for comic books, superheros, and all things geeky and nerdy, this looks like a fascinating doc about the paths life takes us down. Check it out.

Here's the first festival trailer for Malcolm Ingram's documentary Clerk, direct from YouTube:

Clerk is an examination and celebration of the life of Kevin Smith - and an exploration on how one kid from Jersey completely transformed the cultural landscape. A journey which began 25 years ago at the Sundance Film festival where his DIY film Clerks, financed on credit cards took the film world by storm. Clerk is directed by American writer / indie filmmaker Malcolm Ingram, director of the doc films Small Town Gay Bar, Bear Nation, Continental, Out to Win, Southern Pride, Phantom of Winnipeg previously, as well as the films Drawing Flies and Tail Lights Fade. Produced by Craig Fleming and Malcolm Ingram. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for news + reviews.