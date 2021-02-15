Fest Promo Trailer for German Youth Movement Film 'Je Suis Karl'

"Do we want to be sheep?" The Match Factory has released an official promo trailer for a German political thriller titled Je Suis Karl, which was recently announced for the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. The film is debuting in the Berlinale Specials section this March as a world premiere, fittingly because it takes place primarily in Berlin dealing with politics. Maxi, the survivor of a terrorist attack, joins the beguiling student Karl and becomes part of a European youth movement; one that aims for nothing less than seizing power. The film's cast features Luna Wedler, Jannis Niewöhner, Milan Peschel, Edin Hasanovic, Fleur Geffrier, Elizaveta Maximová, and Marlon Boess. It's hard to tell which side of the political battle this film is supporting – which might be the whole point anyway. At least from this footage, it seems like it might be saying these people are being radicalized. But maybe not? Compared to Und Morgen die Ganze Welt, this film seems a bit more potentially problematic. But I'm curious to find out nonetheless what it's trying to say.

Here's the first promo trailer for Christian Schwochow's Je Suis Karl, direct from TMF's YouTube:

Somewhere in Berlin. Not just some day – today. A parcel in a hallway. Alex (Milan Peschel), a husband and father of three, leaves his flat to get wine from his car. In the confusion that follows, he's torn from the routine of everyday life and fails to ever find his footing again. Maxi (Luna Wedler), his daughter and a strong young woman, sets out into what might pass as life. It’s a brutal weaning process though, and she ends up angry and demanding answers. Karl (Jannis Niewöhner) set off long ago. He is beguiling, whip smart, and has the answers Maxi craves. He entices her, recognizing her rage and provides the requisite outlet. Part of a growing radical movement, he dances with her on the razor's edge. Today in Berlin. And Tomorrow in Prague. Soon in Strasbourg and all across Europe. This is a power grab. Je Suis Karl is directed by German filmmaker Christian Schwochow, director of the films Novemberkind, Cracks in the Shell, West, Paula, and The German Lesson previously, as well as some TV work including "Bad Banks" and "The Crown". The screenplay is written by Thomas Wendrich. The film is premiering at this year's Berlinale Film Festival and it's being sold by The Match Factory. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates.