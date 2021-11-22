Festival Promo Trailer for 'Mukagali' Biopic Film About a Kazakh Poet

"Poets have always been God's favourites." Time to meet a poet you have probably never heard of before! Mukagali is an artistic biopic film from Kazakhstan that is premiering at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (aka PÖFF) which is underway now. An early festival trailer has debuted and it's a must see, as this is a rather unconventional biopic. The film is about a Kazakh poet named Mukagali Makataev, "who since his death in 1976 has become one of the country's most celebrated writers." The film focuses on the final 3 years of Mukagali, who adored Pushkin, Yesenin, Dante, and Shakespeare. He voluntarily leaves the University in Moscow after Brezhnev's rise to power, opposes the virtues of communism, works passionately to preserve the independent Kazakh language. His poem "Raimbek! Raimbek!" about his beloved native village isn't allowed to be published. Sadness and alcohol overtakes his soured heart, but he never abandons a personal motto - poetry loves freedom! Starring Aslanbek Zhanbalayev, Tolganai Bisembayeva, and Raushan Mazhitova. It reminds me of the film Paterson, of course, but much more bleak and depressing.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Bolat Kalymbetov's Mukagali, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Introduction from PÖFF: "A Man of great talent. Misunderstood and censored genius. Loving caring father. Lonely fighter for freedom. Eagle of High Mountains. Lucky, but Ill-fated Poet, whom we never knew. Mukagali Makataev became recognized only after his death in 1976. Nowadays he is named as legendary poet of Kazakh literature. The 90th Anniversary of Mukagali (full name is Mukhametkali) is celebrated by riveting biographical drama, which director Bolat Kalymbetov (don't miss his hilariously comical acting turn in the film Herd Immunity) cherished for 15 years. He restores style of old Soviet movies and brings honest authenticity of ruthless crashing times." Mukagali is directed by the Kazakh actor / filmmaker Bolat Kalymbetov, director of the films The Last Cold Days and Talan previously. The screenplay is co-written by Zhusipbek Korghasbek, Bolat Khalymbetov, and Ghaziz Nasyrov. This is premiering at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (aka PÖFF) this year, and will likely play at a few more festivals eventually. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for updates on Mukagali. First impression? Who's intrigued?