Promo Trailer for Fever Dream 'Drive All Night' with Yutaka Takeuchi

March 5, 2021
"I need you to do something for me…" An early festival promo trailer has debuted for a mysterious indie thriller titled Drive All Night, marking the feature directorial debut of the Bay Area's Peter Hsieh, most known for his stage plays. The film follows Dave, a reclusive swing-shift taxi driver, whose night takes an unexpected turn after he picks up a mysterious passenger, Cara, a young woman hiding a dark secret. As she makes him drive through the city on a series of bizarre excursions, things get increasingly more surreal the further into the night they go. Very cool. "I wanted to develop a complex and layered narrative that became increasingly more dream-like and surreal as the story developed. My goal is to take the audience down the rabbit hole on a fever dream trip through wonderland and hopefully have them come out the other side both baffled and entertained," says Hsieh. This stars Yutaka Takeuchi, Lexy Hammonds, Sarah Dumont, and Johnny Gilligan. I like the hyper-stylized look of it, even though I have no idea what's going on here.

Drive All Night follows Dave (Yutaka Takeuchi), a reclusive swing-shift taxi driver, whose night takes an unexpected turn after he picks up a mysterious passenger, Cara (Lexy Hammonds), who is hiding a dark secret. As she makes him drive through the city on a series of bizarre excursions, things get increasingly more surreal the further into the night they go. Sarah Dumont plays Morgan, a sympathetic waitress who works at a diner that Dave often frequents, while Johnny Gilligan plays Lenny, an obsessive hitman guided by strange visions, who pursues our protagonists through the night. Drive All Night is both written and directed by artist / filmmaker Peter Hsieh, making his feature directorial debut after numerous stage plays previously. This is premiering at the Cinequest Film Festival later this month. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info visit the film's official website. First impression? Curious?

