Festival Trailer for 'The Conductor' Doc About Conductor Marin Alsop

"Being the first is a tough job, and I think this is why she is fighting so much for us. A festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie documentary film titled The Conductor, made by Austrian filmmaker Bernadette Wegenstein. It is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival coming up very soon, and is still looking to confirm distribution before any release is set. Told she couldn't become a music conductor because she was a girl, Marin Alsop persisted – until, against all odds, she broke through and became one of the world's most renowned classical music conductors. The Conductor takes us on her journey, born and raised in New York City, her tenacity and hard work took her from childhood days attending concerts at Lincoln Center to conducting symphonies in Baltimore, Såo Paolo, and even Vienna. "It's a triumphant film about overcoming discrimination and realizing one’s talent against all odds." This looks immensely inspiring and very moving.

Here's the first promo trailer for Bernadette Wegenstein's doc The Conductor, direct from YouTube:

Born in New York, Marin Alsop first saw the legendary Leonard Bernstein when she was nine-years old. At that moment, she knew what she wanted to be in life: a conductor. Told that girls can't do that, Marin struggled against enormous prejudices and institutional obstacles for decades to become one of the world's most renowned classical music conductors. The Conductor follows Marin's improbable rise and her single-minded pursuit to achieve her dream. Using music conducted by Alsop herself, the director has created an emotional documentary, with a score that compliments the high and low points of the conductor's life, perfectly mirroring the character’s interior landscape. The Conductor is directed by Austrian filmmaker / professor Bernadette Wegenstein, director of the films Made Over in America, See You Soon Again, and The Good Breast previously. Produced by Annette Porter. The film will be premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?