Festival Trailer for 'The Falconer' Film About Two Friends in Oman

"Is this the falcon you told me about?" Check out this festival promo trailer for an indie coming-of-age film titled The Falconer, which is premiering soon at the Heartland Film Festival. No release has been set, but this looks like it's one to keep an eye out for. This is apparently the first feature ever to be shot entirely in Oman. The Falconer is about two best friends, Tariq, the Lebanese-born son of a poor beekeeper, and Cai, a Westerner. The inseparable pair work together at a ramshackle zoo in Oman. Their care-free friendship is challenged when Tariq promises to help his sister, Alia, escape from an abusive marriage. Cai's worldview and love for animals is pitted against Tariq's daring plan to steal animals from the zoo and sell them to save Alia. They are forced to wrestle with morally complex choices that expose the vast distance between their worlds. Starring Rami Zahar, Rupert Fennessy, Noor Al-Huda, & Khamis Al-Rawahi. Watch below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Sjöberg & Winslow's The Falconer, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by true events, two inseparable best friends, Tariq (Rami Zahar), an Omani teenager, and Cai (Rupert Fennessy), a privileged Westerner, conspire to steal animals from the local zoo and sell them on the black market to raise money for Tariq's sister’s divorce from an abusive marriage. They are forced to wrestle with morally complex choices that reveal the vast distance between their worlds. The Falconer is both written and directed by filmmakers Adam Sjöberg (director of the docs We All Might Make It, Shake the Dust, I Am Sun Mu previously) & Seanne Winslow (director of the short For the Queen). It's produced by David Jacobson, Seanne Winslow & Adam Sjöberg. The film is premiering at the 2021 Heartland Film Festival this month, and playing at a few other fests this year. No release date is set - stay tuned for updates.