Festival Trailer for 'Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash' Romance

"Leave my girl out of it. If you want to fight, just tell me when and where." Screen Daily has released an early festival promo trailer for an Indonesian film called Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. Which is a damn cool title for a unique film like this. It's premiering at the Locarno Film Festival which just kicked off this week, hence the new trailer to build up some buzz - before it heads to TIFF later this fall. In a society ruled by machismo, a hibernating "bird" becomes a serious matter. In a life of brutality, the sleeping bird is an allegory for a peaceful and serene life, even when the whole world tries desperately to rouse it. Marthino Lio stars as Ajo Kawir, a compulsive fighter who discovers he's impotent. Everything changes when he falls in love. The director's quote: "Why do we waste time obsessing over impotence, while violence still keeps occurring all around us? We need to chill on the macho culture." Also starring Ladya Cheryl and Reza Rahadian. This has some style along with a fresh story about machoism in Indonesia. Check it out.

First trailer for Edwin's Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Ajo Kawir (Marthino Lio) is a fighter who fears nothing, not even death. His raging urge to fight is driven by a secret: his impotence. When he crosses paths with a tough female fighter named Iteung, Ajo gets beaten black and blue, but he also falls head over heels in love. Will Ajo’s path lead him to a happy life with Iteung, and, eventually, his own peace of mind? Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, originally known as Seperti Dendam Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas in Indonesian, is directed by award-winning Indonesian filmmaker known only as Edwin, director of films including Blind Pig Who Wants to Fly, Postcards from the Zoo, Someone's Wife in the Boat of Someone's Husband, Possessive, Aruna & Her Palate previously. The screenplay is written by Edwin and Eka Kurniawan, adapted from an original work by Eka Kurniawan. The film is world premiering this month at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival playing in competition, then it will screen at TIFF next. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested?