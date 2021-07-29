Fighting for Democracy & Living with ALS in 'Not Going Quietly' Trailer

"I am willing to give my last breath to save our democracy… What are you willing to give?" Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for a powerful activism documentary film called Not Going Quietly, following the life of Ady Barkan. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Audience Award and Special Jury Recognition for Humanity in Social Action. It also later played at the Oxford, Cleveland, Annapolis, and Tribeca Film Festivals. An intimate, inspiring look at activist and loving father Ady Barkan, diagnosed with ALS at age 32 and who, in spite of declining physical abilities, joins a motley crew of activists to ignite a once-in-a-generation movement for healthcare justice in America. Barkan is referred to as “The Most Powerful Activist in America,” because when he speaks, people listen. This does indeed look like a shot of "pure inspiration," a story about hope and fighting for what matters for everyone even in the midst of your own great struggles. I'm glad his story is being told in this way. Get a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Bruckman's doc Not Going Quietly, from YouTube:

A rising star in progressive politics and a new father, 32-year-old Ady Barkan's life is upended when he is diagnosed with ALS. But after a confrontation with powerful Senator Jeff Flake on an airplane goes viral, catapulting him to national fame, Ady and a motley crew of young activists ignite a once-in-a-generation political movement called "Be a Hero." Together, they barnstorm across the country and empower people to confront their elected officials with emotional, personal stories to demand healthcare justice and Ady holds groundbreaking interviews with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Through his journey, Ady discovers that collective action and speaking truth to power offers hope for his family and millions of others. Not Going Quietly is directed by American producer / filmmaker Nicholas Bruckman, director of the doc La Americana previously, as well as numerous other shorts. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Greenwich Ent. will release Bruckman's doc Not Going Quietly in select US theaters starting on August 13th, 2021 this summer. Who's planning to watch?