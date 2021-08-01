Filmmaker Revenge Horror Series 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Trailer

"I want to set his life on fire!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing horror series titled Brand New Cherry Flavor, which is debuting in just a few weeks. Happy to (once again) break our usual no-TV rule for this as the series is about a young female filmmaker in Los Angeles in the 1990s, set in the world of indie filmmaking. But, "this isn't your average revenge flick." Rosa Salazar stars as Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of Los Angeles, who embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge that gets nightmarishly out of control. After making her first film, a major producer ruins her so she plots revenge on him – tumbling down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge - and kittens. Also starring Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward, & Manny Jacinto. This starts out interesting, then gets extra weird and horrifying, with heaps of creepy imagery of all kinds. Not really sure what's going on (is it all real or not?), but I'm curious to see how this nightmarish story plays out.

Trailer (+ poster) for Nick Antosca & Lenore Zion's Brand New Cherry Flavor, from Netflix's YouTube:

"Are you sure you're the hero of this story?" Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to Los Angeles dead set on directing her next movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And shes going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive. Brand New Cherry Flavor features a total of 8 episodes directed by Gandja Monteiro, Jake Schreier, Matt Sobel, Nick Antosca, and Arkasha Stevenson. The series is created by Nick Antosca ("The Act", "Channel Zero"), through his production banner Eat the Cat, and under his overall deal with UCP, and Lenore Zion ("Good Behavior", "Billions", "Channel Zero") - both executive producers, showrunners & writers. Netflix will debut the Brand New Cherry Flavor series streaming starting on August 13th, 2021 this summer. Who's interested in this?