Final 2021 Trailer for John Krasinski's Sequel 'A Quiet Place: Part II'

"There are people out there… People worth saving." Paramount Pictures has debuted one final new 2021 trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to John Krasinski & Emily Blunt's sci-fi monster thriller A Quiet Place from 2018. It was originally supposed to open last March, and after numerous delays, they've finally reset the opening for this May. Following the traumatic events at home (seen in the first movie), the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the Abbott family. Newcomers featured in this sequel include Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Wayne Duvall, and Lauren-Ashley Cristiano. This a fantastic final trailer, and really really makes me want to go see this in theaters. Looks thrilling as hell! I'm so there.

Here's the official 2021 trailer (+ featurette) for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II, from YouTube:

You can still rewatch the announcement trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II here, or the first full trailer here.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place: Part II is once again directed by American actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, director of the films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, The Hollars, and the first A Quiet Place previously. The screenplay is written by John Krasinski, from characters created by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods. Produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form & Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes. This was originally set to open in theaters in March of 2020 until everything shut down. Paramount will finally release Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II in theaters nationwide on May 28th, 2021. Ready to watch this?