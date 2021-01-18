Final Official Trailer for Sia's 'Music' Movie Featuring Kate Hudson

"We're about to have a pool party!" Vertical Ent. has debuted one final official US trailer for the "musical cinematic experience" known as Music, created by pop artist Sia in connection with the launch of her new album this month. The film has been marred in controversy regarding its portrayal of an autistic teen being played by a non-autistic actor. But Sia still wants the film to shed new light on the autistic experience. Zu, played by Kate Hudson, is a newly sober drug dealer who receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia's favorite themes: finding your voice and creating family. Sia's music is integral to the film's story. Through fantastical musical sequences she paints an alternative world for Music, Zu, Ebo and their community. Ten original songs have been written for the film and performed by the vibrant cast. Hudson stars with Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Schwartz, and Juliette Lewis. This one will debut on VOD next month.

Here's the final full-length US trailer (+ new poster) for Sia's film Music, direct from Veritcal's YouTube:

You can still rewatch the first teaser trailer for Sia's Music movie right here, and the other full trailer here.

Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson plays Zu, a newly sober drug dealer and self-saboteur who finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler), a teenager with special needs. Barely able to take care of herself, let alone her sister, Zu struggles with this new responsibility, but soon learns that life’s obstacles are made easier with a little help from a friend, Ebo (Leslie Odom, Jr.), a neighbor whose family story makes him someone Zu can learn from and rely upon. The film explores the tenuous bonds that hold us together and imagines a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge. Music is directed by Australian musician / filmmaker Sia (also known as Sia Furler), making her first feature film after directing numerous music videos. The screenplay is written by Dallas Clayton and Sia, from a story by Sia. Produced by Vincent Landay and Sia. The film will open in cinemas in Australia first - tied in with her new album. Music arrives on VOD in the US starting February 12th. Vsit Sia's official site.