Final Trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Brings the Original Crew Back

November 8, 2021
"I'm calling about what happened in New York." Wait, who you gunna call? Sony Pictures has launched one final trailer for Jason Reitman's exciting Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, the continuation of the original Ghostbusters series. (We also posted a full trailer + featurette + international trailer recently.) Afterlife is a direct sequel to the first two movies (from 1984 & 1989) and brings back the classic Ecto-1 and some of the original actors. It's set in a small town, where a group of kids and a teacher discover various connections to the original 'busters from 30 years ago. The main cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd; with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bokeem Woodbine, and Ernie Hudson. This is the best trailer yet because it's short and sweet, doesn't giveaway anything big, but also makes me really want to watch this! We always knew they'd get all the old guys back.

Everything happens for a reason… In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of the films Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, Men Women & Children, Tully, and The Front Runner previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Produced by Ivan Reitman. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer, but was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Sony will now release Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters everywhere starting November 19th, 2021 later in the fall. Still excited to watch this?

