Final Trailer for Kooky Simulation Theory Doc 'A Glitch in the Matrix'

"The only clue we have is when some alteration in our reality occurs." Magnolia Pictures has released one final full-length trailer for A Glitch in the Matrix, the latest film from conspiracy doc filmmaker Rodney Ascher - of Room 237, The Nightmare, and The El Duce Tapes. A Glitch in the Matrix tackles this question "are we living in a simulation?" with testimony, philosophical evidence and scientific explanation in his for the answer. The feature film "traces the idea's genesis over the years, from philosophical engagements by the ancient Greeks to modern discussions by Philip K. Dick, the Wachowskis, and leading scholars and game theorists. Ascher deftly parallels conversations with people who believe we're living in a computer with the purely digital nature of the film itself; all interviews were conducted via Skype, all reenactments were digitally animated, and archives are largely drawn from ’90s-era cyber thrillers and video games." This just premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and it opens on VOD today for anyone to watch. I highly recommend it if you're into mindfuck, conspiracy theory cinema! It is a wild and wacky trip into crazyland.

What if we are living in a simulation, and the world as we know it is not real? To tackle this mind-bending idea, acclaimed filmmaker Rodney Asher uses a noted speech from author Philip K. Dick to dive down the rabbit hole of science, philosophy, and conspiracy theory. Leaving no stone unturned in exploring the unprovable, the film uses contemporary cultural touchstones like The Matrix, interviews with real people shrouded in digital avatars, and a wide array of voices, expert and amateur alike. If simulation theory is not science fiction but fact, and life is a video game being played by some unknowable entity, then who are we, really? A Glitch in the Matrix attempts to find out… A Glitch in the Matrix is directed by American filmmaker Rodney Ascher, director of the doc films Room 237, The Nightmare, and The El Duce Tapes previously, as well as some TV work and other non-fiction projects. This will premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival coming up in January in the Midnight category. Magnolia will then release Ascher's A Glitch in the Matrix in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th, 2021. For info, visit the official website.