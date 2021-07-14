Final Trailer for Netflix's 'Fear Street Part Three: 1666' - It Ends Here

"The Devil has come to feast on our misdeeds!" Netflix has released the third solo trailer for their highly anticipated Fear Street horror trilogy adapted from the R.L. Stine books of the same name. This trailer is for the third & final movie in the horror series, titled Fear Street Part Three: 1666. The trilogy ends at the beginning - Shadyside 1666. The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever. I really like the way this series has progressed backwards through time, taking us all the way back to the beginning so many years ago. The horror films follow the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history - starting with Part One: 1994 and Part Two: 1978, both released in the last few weeks on Netflix already. The cast in Part Three: 1666 includes Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Kiana Madeira, McCabe Slye, Ashley Zuckerman, Jordana Spiro, Benjamin Flores Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Olivia Scott Welch, Jeremy Ford, and Jordyn DiNatale. Does this seem like the creepiest one? Who's ready to end this R.L. Stine trilogy once and for all?

Here's the solo trailer (+ poster) for Leigh Janiak's Fear Street Part Three: 1666, on Netflix's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the teaser trailer for Janiak's Fear Street, or the spooky full trailer for all three here.

All roads lead to Fear Street… In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's horror series, the three films follow the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. "We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way - back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!" Fear Street is directed by American filmmaker Leigh Janiak, director of the film Honeymoon previously, as well as a few episodes of "Scream: The TV Series". The screenplay is by Phil Graziadei and Leigh Janiak, based on the book series written by R.L. Stine. Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready. Netflix will release all three films this summer: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. This scary summer event is finally over.