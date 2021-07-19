Time to Ride! Final Trailer for 'Snake Eyes' Movie with Henry Golding

"I need warriors like you… to become the future of the clan." Paramount has unveiled a third & final official trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, landing in theaters nationwide later this week. Learn about the beginnings of the masked ninja known only as Snake Eyes! We've featured two other awesome trailers for this origin story movie already, and as far as we can tell from the trailers, it's going to be one of the most exciting action events of the summer. Bring it on!! Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, replacing Ray Park who portrayed him in the previous films. He is trained in Japan was a ninja warrior by Arashikage, but his "honor and allegiance will be tested" in this movie. The cast includes Samara Weaving as Scarlett, with Haruka Abe as Akiko, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Peter Mensah, as well as Iko Uwais as Hard Master. This trailer also focuses a bit on his rival, Storm Shadow, played by Andrew Koji. I'm sooo looking forward to watching this, another impressive action movie to entice everyone back to theaters this summer.

Here's the third & final trailer for Robert Schwentke's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Schwentke's Snake Eyes movie here, or the full-length trailer here.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is directed by German action filmmaker Robert Schwentke, director of the films Tattoo, The Family Jewels, Flightplan, The Time Traveler's Wife, RED, R.I.P.D., Divergent: Insurgent, Allegiant, and The Captain previously. The screenplay is written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Battle for Terra, Hercules, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast, Charlie's Angels), with Anna Waterhouse and Joe Sharpnel; based on the Snake Eyes & G.I. Joe characters from Hasbro. Paramount will release Schwentke's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins in theaters nationwide starting July 23rd, 2021 this summer. Who's planning to watch this one?