Final UK Trailer for Dash Shaw's Extra Trippy Animation 'Cryptozoo'

"We can only greet the strange and unusual with love." Mubi in the UK has debuted another official trailer for the psychedelic, mind-expanding hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. With the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. We already featured two other trailers for this film earlier in the summer before it opened in the US (back in August), but with a European release from Mubi (UK, Ireland, Germany, Turkey) coming up in October, why not share some more footage. If you haven't seen this yet and you love psychedelics, crazy cool animation, and/or fantastical storytelling, you must watch the film.

Lauren Grey (Lake Bell) travels the world tracking down fantastical creatures, to rescue them from abuse and give them refuge in her Cryptozoo. Alas, the military has set its sights on the most powerful cryptid of them all, the dream devouring chimera Baku. Cryptozoo is both written and directed by American artist / filmmaker Dash Shaw (visit his official site), director of the animated film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea previously, as well as other animation projects and short films, and also some comic books. Produced by Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, and Bill Way. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it played at the Berlin Film Festival. Magnolia released Shaw's Cryptozoo in the US on August 20th, 2021 this summer. Available on Mubi UK starting October 22nd.