Final US Trailer for Australian Western 'High Ground' with Simon Baker

"When you get the high ground, you control everything…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted one final US trailer for High Ground, an Australian western about racism that originally premiered at the Berlin Film Fest over a year ago. We've already posted two other trailers for this last year, including the full Australian trailer. Set in the 1930s, High Ground is inspired by true events, telling the story of a policeman in Northern Australia and the local aboriginals he attempts to befriend. After a terrible massacre leaves many natives dead without justice, years later he is forced to return and confront the same aboriginals when they start attacking outposts. A "frontier western about colonial violence and misunderstandings that deeply resonates in today's Australia – and indeed all over the world – the film explores the nature of loyalty and the ability to distinguish freely between right and wrong, in opposition to the dogmas of the age in which you live." This co-stars Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul, plus Jack Thompson, Callan Mulvey, Witiyana Marika, & Caren Pistorius. High Ground finally arrives on VOD in the US starting this April.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Stephen Johnson's High Ground, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Johnson's High Ground here, or the full Australian trailer here.

After fighting in The Great War as a sniper, Travis (Simon Baker), now a policeman in the vast empty spaces of Northern Australia, loses control of an operation that results in the massacre of an Indigenous tribe. When his superiors insist on burying the truth, Travis leaves in disgust, only to be forced back 12 years later to help hunt down Baywara, an Aboriginal warrior whose attacks on new settlers are causing havoc. When Travis, now a bounty hunter, recruits as his tracker the young mission-raised Gutjuk (Jacob Junior Nayinggul), the only known survivor of the massacre, memories threaten to resurface and turn the white man from hunter into the hunted. High Ground is directed by Australian filmmaker Stephen Johnson, his second feature film after Yolngu Boy previously, and the "Dead Gorgeous" TV series as well as other TV work. The screenplay is written by Chris Anastassiades. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year. The film already opened in Australia earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Johnson'sHigh Ground direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 14th, 2021 this summer. Interested?