Final US Trailer for Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Starring Daniel Craig

"Nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion." Eon Productions has released a "final US trailer" for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. We featured numerous trailers last year but after many delays the release date has been reset for October this fall. This final trailer wraps up Daniel Craig's Bond era much like a Marvel trailer. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous tech. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. I really hope this one is worth the wait, but from the looks of it, it might just be. This looks epic indeed - and all the teases in this new trailer are quite intriguing. Bring on Daniel Craig Bond's finale.

Here's the final official US trailer (+ poster) for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, from 007's YouTube:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in US theaters starting October 8th, 2021 this fall (+ in EU / UK on September 30th). Still excited?