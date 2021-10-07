Arrakis Reigns! One Final US Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Epic 'Dune'

"There is no call that we do not answer, there is no faith that we do not betray." Warner Bros has debuted a third & final official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's epic adaption of Dune, based on the classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Even though this has already been open in Europe for the last two weeks, it's not opening in the US for another two more weeks. But it's WORTH IT! Don't miss watching this on the big screen. Set in the distant future, the story is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy - the planet Arrakis, the only place in the galaxy where they can find "the spice". This epic sci-fi adventure stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, featuring a massive ensemble: Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. This is THE blockbuster event of the year, in my opinion, an epic sci-fi experience that will leave you in awe. One of the best movies of 2021.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ new poster) for Denis Villeneuve's Dune, direct from WB's YouTube:

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as "Dune", the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Dune is directed by acclaimed Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, director of the movies Maelstrom, Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049 previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve; adapted from Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel first published in 1965. Featuring cinematography by Greig Fraser, and a score by Hans Zimmer. This first premeired at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review). Warner Bros will release Villeneuve's Dune in theaters everywhere starting October 22nd, 2021. Follow @dunemovie or visit the official site. Who's in?