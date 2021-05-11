Final US Trailer for Ozon's 'Summer of 85' at the Seaside in Normandy

"You don't care what we do. It's me you want." Music Box Films has unveiled an official US trailer for the François Ozon film called Summer of 85, also know as Été 85 originally in French. We already posted two trailers last year for this film, which was initially a part of the official selection at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before it was cancelled. Summer of 85 is about a 16-year-old boy experiencing love and death and romance and more while living in a seaside resort in Normandy in the 80s. The film stars Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, & Melvil Poupaud. Take a peek if you dare. This is a super wacky, super strange film, even for Ozon, and it's not exactly the charming love story you might think from the marketing. Arriving in select theaters in the US to kick off the summer - of course.

Here's the official US trailer (+ US poster) for François Ozon's Summer of 85, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the teaser trailer for François Ozon's Summer of 85 here, or the full international trailer.

What do you dream of when you're 16 years old and in a seaside resort in Normandy in the 1980s? A best friend? A lifelong teen pact? Scooting off on adventures on a boat or a motorbike? Living life at breakneck speed? No. You dream of death. Because you can't get a bigger kick than dying. And that's why you save it till the very end. The summer holidays are just beginning, and this story recounts how Alexis grew into himself. Summer of 85, also known as Été 85 in French, is both written and directed by acclaimed French filmmaker François Ozon, director of many films including Sitcom, Criminal Lovers, Under the Sand, 8 Women, Potiche, In the House, Young & Beautiful, The New Girlfriend, Frantz, Double Lover, and By the Grace of God previously. This was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival last year before it was cancelled, and it already opened in France last summer. Music Box Films will release Ozon's Summer of 85 in select US theaters starting on June 18th, 2021 this summer. For more info + listings, visit their site.