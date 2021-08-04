Final US Trailer for Sparks Brothers + Leos Carax's Musical 'Annette'

"How did the show go?" "I killed them… And your gig?" "I saved them." Amazon has released a final official US trailer for the epic romantic musical Annette, opening in theaters this weekend (and arriving on Prime Video later this month). Directed by Leos Carax, and featuring music written by Sparks, Annette recently opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and ended up winning the Best Director prize this year. It was one of my favorite films of the fest that stayed on my mind through the entire 12 days, mostly because it's just so bold and epic and romantically sweeping. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. In the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. We featured two other trailers previously, but this one goes all out with some of the songs that you'll hear in this. It's so crazy original. "So, may we start?"

Here's the final official US trailer (+ poster) for Leos Carax's Annette, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Set in contemporary Los Angeles, Annette tells the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor (Adam Driver) and Ann (Marion Cotillard), a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives. Annette is directed by unique French filmmaker Leos Carax, director of the films Boy Meets Girl, Bad Blood, The Lovers on the Bridge, Pola X, and Holy Motors previously, as well as shorts and music videos. The screenplay (and music) is written by Ron Mael & Russell Mael, also known as the Sparks Brothers, based on Carax's original idea. Produced by Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Win, Vacharasinthu, Adam Driver. This will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer as the opening night film, and open in theaters in France on the same day (July 6th). Amazon Studios will debut the film in select US theaters, later on Prime Video, starting August 20th.