Final US Trailer for Viggo Mortensen's 'Falling' with Lance Henriksen

"Heaven doesn't want him, and hell keeps sending him back." Quiver Distribution has debuted one final US trailer for Falling, the directorial debut of Viggo Mortensen. This premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival, and the first US teaser arrived just last month. The US release is now set for February on VOD for anyone still curious. In addition to writing and directing the film, Mortensen also stars as John, who lives with his husband. When his raging homophobic father begins to spiral into dementia, he tries to convince him to leave his ranch home and move in with him. But they often end up fighting. Lance Henriksen co-stars as Willis, his expletive-loving father, and Terry Chen plays his husband. The cast includes Sverrir Gudnason, Laura Linney, Hannah Gross, and in a small role, David Cronenberg. It's honestly quite hard to watch a film with such a hurtful person so front and center, but that's the story they're telling to tell.

The film stars Mortensen as John Peterson, a gay man whose conservative and homophobic father Willis (Lance Henriksen) starts to exhibit symptoms of dementia, forcing him to sell the family farm and move to Los Angeles to live with John and his husband Eric (Terry Chen). Falling is both written and directed by Danish-American actor / filmmaker Viggo Mortensen, making his feature directorial debut with this film after producing a few other feature films previously. It's produced by Viggo Mortensen, Chris Curling, and Daniel Bekerman. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Toronto and San Sebastián Film Festivals. Metropolitan Films released this in France in November. Quiver Dist. will release Mortensen's Falling in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th, 2021.