Finn Wittrock & Zoe Chao in Romantic Comedy 'Long Weekend' Trailer

"Are you… real?!" "You don't know everything about me…" Sony Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a romantic comedy called Long Weekend, marking the directorial debut of the producer / writer Stephen Basilone. The basic logline synopsis for this doesn't say much: a down-on-his-luck struggling writer, meets an enigmatic woman who enters his life at the right time. The trailer reveals a bit more - everything takes place around a meteor shower, and both of them seem to be hiding some secrets. But there's a hint in this trailer that makes me wonder if this is an update on Ruby Sparks, and he "imagined" this perfect woman? We'll see. Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao co-star, with Wendi McLendon-Covey, Damon Wayans Jr., Jim Rash, and Casey Wilson. It doesn't look so bad, might be worth a watch after all. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Basilone's Long Weekend, direct from YouTube:

The film follows Bart (Finn Wittrock), whose chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna (Zoe Chao) leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start. Long Weekend is both written & directed by producer / writer Stephen Basilone, making his directorial debut after working as a producer on "The Michael J. Fox Show" and "The Goldbergs", and a writer for "Community" and "The Goldbergs" previously. Produced by Deanna Barillari, Theodora Dunlap, Erica Fishman, Jess Jacobs, Laura Lewis, and Audrey Rosenberg. Sony Pictures will release Basilone's Long Weekend in theaters starting on March 12th, 2021 coming soon. Interested?