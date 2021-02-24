MOVIE TRAILERS

Finn Wittrock & Zoe Chao in Romantic Comedy 'Long Weekend' Trailer

by
February 24, 2021
Source: YouTube

Long Weekend Trailer

"Are you… real?!" "You don't know everything about me…" Sony Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a romantic comedy called Long Weekend, marking the directorial debut of the producer / writer Stephen Basilone. The basic logline synopsis for this doesn't say much: a down-on-his-luck struggling writer, meets an enigmatic woman who enters his life at the right time. The trailer reveals a bit more - everything takes place around a meteor shower, and both of them seem to be hiding some secrets. But there's a hint in this trailer that makes me wonder if this is an update on Ruby Sparks, and he "imagined" this perfect woman? We'll see. Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao co-star, with Wendi McLendon-Covey, Damon Wayans Jr., Jim Rash, and Casey Wilson. It doesn't look so bad, might be worth a watch after all. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Basilone's Long Weekend, direct from YouTube:

Long Weekend Poster

The film follows Bart (Finn Wittrock), whose chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna (Zoe Chao) leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start. Long Weekend is both written & directed by producer / writer Stephen Basilone, making his directorial debut after working as a producer on "The Michael J. Fox Show" and "The Goldbergs", and a writer for "Community" and "The Goldbergs" previously. Produced by Deanna Barillari, Theodora Dunlap, Erica Fishman, Jess Jacobs, Laura Lewis, and Audrey Rosenberg. Sony Pictures will release Basilone's Long Weekend in theaters starting on March 12th, 2021 coming soon. Interested?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here