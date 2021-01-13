Finnerty Steeves in End of Marriage Film 'Before/During/After' Trailer

"I whipped up a kick ass divorce mix playlist for ya." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for Before/During/After, an indie drama written by and starring Finnerty Steeves. The film earned good festival buzz taking home Dances With Films' "Industry Choice Award", Greenpoint Film Festival's "Best of the Fest" award, San Diego's "Best Ensemble Cast" honor, Naples' "Programmers Choice Award", and an exclusive drive-in showing at the RiverRun Film Festival. This sharp-witted dramedy studies a middle-aged NYC theatre actress suddenly forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to portray in real life when her marriage comes to an end after she catches her husband cheating. In addition to Steeves, this also stars Jeremy Davidson, John Pankow, Kristine Sutherland, Richard Masur, Michael Emerson, and Deborah Rush. This looks rather amusing and witty, a cathartic film all about figuring out what to do now.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Kunken & Jack Lewars' Before/During/After, from YouTube:

Before/During/After is the story of Jennie Lonergan (Steeves), a middle-aged NYC theatre actress, who is forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to be when her seemingly perfect 15-year marriage comes to an abrupt end after she catches her husband (Davidson) having an affair. The film is anchored in one day in Jennie’s life when she is auditioning for a career-making role in a play that triggers a flood of her own unprocessed memories about her marriage and the aftermath of her divorce. Before/During/After, also written as before/during/after, is co-directed by two filmmakers: actor Stephen Kunken & colorist Jack Lewars (director of the film Mount Joy previously), making their first film together. The screenplay is written by Finnerty Steeves, who stars in the film. This initially premiered at the Greenpoint Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Before/During/After direct-to-VOD starting February 9th, 2021 this winter.