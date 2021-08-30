'Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz' Music History Documentary Trailer

"For the avant-garde, it was liberating. It just changed everything." Submarine Ent. has debuted the doc trailer for Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz, about the exciting free jazz movement of the late 1950s and early 1960s. This music history documentary is opening in select theaters starting in September. This incredible music documentary focuses on a new form of jazz that began in 1959. This new jazz was separate from the happy sounding commercial jazz music that made jazz a well known music genre all over the world. This free jazz sound was angrier and more emotional because the music reflected the turbulent times. The musicians behind this free jazz sound were ignored by mainstream media and as a result created their own subculture. Today free jazz has the largest audience in its 50 year plus history. Fire Music will stand as the first serious film to capture the sights & sounds of one of the most innovative movements in music history. The trailer even includes a key quote about how this "should be on any serious music lover's must-see list."

Official trailer for Tom Surgal's documentary Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz, direct from YouTube:

Tom Surgal's Fire Music: Although the free jazz movement of the 1960s and 1970s was much maligned in some jazz circles, its pioneers – brilliant talents like Ornette Coleman, Cecil Taylor, Sun Ra, Albert Ayler, and John Coltrane – are today finally acknowledged as central to the evolution of jazz as America's most innovative art form. Tom Surgal's film Fire Music showcases the architects of a movement whose radical brand of improvisation pushed harmonic and rhythmic boundaries and produced landmark albums like Coleman's Free Jazz: A Collective Inspiration and Coltrane's Ascension. A rich trove of archival footage conjures the 1960s jazz scene along with incisive reflections by critic Gary Giddins and a number of the movement's key players. Fire Music is directed by filmmaker Tom Surgal, making his feature directorial debut after working as an art director years ago, plus a few shorts and other projects. Submarine will debut Fire Music in select US theaters starting September 10th, 2021. For more info, visit the film's official site.