First American-Born Drug Lord in Mexico in 'American Sicario' Trailer

"It's a whole new game these days." "It looks like the same game to me…" Saban Films has debuted the trailer for an indie crime thriller titled American Sicario, from filmmaker Raja Collins. The synopsis for this makes it sound like a twist on American Gangster and Sicario, about a crime boss in Mexico originally from America. Go figure. I guess putting Sicario in the title of your film is always a selling point. Based on the true story of America's most dangerous drug trafficker "La Barbie" - American gangster Erik Vasquez, played by Philippe A. Haddad, is scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies. This also stars Maurice Compte, Maya Stojan, Jaylen Moore, Johnny Rey Diaz, & Danny Trejo. Unfortunately, this trailer makes the film look extra dumb, as if it only has scenes of men shooting guns and yelling and not much else.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for RJ Collins' American Sicario, direct from YouTube:

The true story of the rise & fall of the first American-born drug lord in Mexico, this tale of power, money, greed and betrayal amongst rival members of the drug cartels finds American gangster Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad) scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies. American Sicario is directed by Los Angeles-based producer / filmmaker RJ Collins (aka Raja Collins), making his feature directorial debut after producing many other feature films previously. The screenplay is written by Rich Ronat. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Collins' American Sicario in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 10th, 2021 later this fall. Anyone interested?