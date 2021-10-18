MOVIE TRAILERS

First Australian Trailer for Jacques Audiard's 'Paris, 13th District' Film

by
October 18, 2021
Source: YouTube

Paris, 13th District Trailer

"She drives me stupid crazy. I'm obsessed." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for the film Paris, 13th District, originally known as Les Olympiades. This is the latest film from award-winning French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (A Prophet, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, The Sisters Brothers) and it originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film is a black & white story of young love in modern Paris - following three different stories of people living in the 13th district of Paris. Technically this is an adaptation of the graphic novel" Killing and Dying" by Adrian Tomine, a modern tale of love and friendship, co-written with Léa Mysius and Céline Sciamma. The full cast includes Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noémie Merlant, Jehnny Beth, Camille Léon-Fucien, Oceane Cairaty, and Anaïde Rozam. This wasn't my favorite film from Cannes, but it does have some wonderfully modern takes on intimacy and sex and love that are nice to see in a film. Plus the electro score by Rone totally rules.

Here's the official Australian trailer for Jacques Audiard's Paris, 13th District, from Madman's YouTube:

Paris, 13th District Poster

Set in the the 13th District of Paris - Les Olympiades. Émilie meets Camille who is attracted to Nora, who crosses paths with Amber. Three girls and a boy - They're friends, sometimes lovers and often both. Paris, 13th District, originally known as Les Olympiades, is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, director of the films See How They Fall, A Self-Made Hero, Read My Lips, The Beat That My Heart Skipped, A Prophet, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, and The Sisters Brothers previously. The screenplay is written by Léa Mysius, Céline Sciamma, Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Nicolas Livecchi. Based upon graphic novel short stories titled "Amber Sweet" / "Killing and Dying" / "Summer Blonde" / "Hawaiian Getaway" written by Adrian Tomine. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Madman Films will debut Audiard's Paris, 13th District in cinemas sometime later this year - this is also playing at the Sydney Film Festival next month. No US release date is set yet either. Who wants to watch?

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here