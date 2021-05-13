First French Trailer for Céline Sciamma's Latest Film 'Petite Maman'

Time to meet Nelly and Marion… Pyramide Films in France has unveiled the first official trailer for the film Petite Maman, the latest from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma. The title translates directly to Little Mom, which is a reference to the film's plot and what happens with a young girl who meets another young girl in the woods one day. Nelly has just lost her grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother's childhood home. One day her mother disappears without explanation. She explores the house and the surrounding woods, and meets a girl her same age building a treehouse. Petite Maman stars Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz, with Nina Meurisse, Stéphane Varupenne, and Margot Abascal. This just premiered a few months ago at the Berlin Film Festival, and it's opening in France this June, though there's still no US opening set yet. This is an adorable little film about mothers and daughters and their connection, and the references to this being a Studio Ghibli film are spot on. It really has that vibe.

Here's the first French trailer (+ poster) for Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, direct from YouTube:

Synopsis via Berlinale: "8-year-old Nelly has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mum, Marion, used to play and where she built the treehouse Nelly has heard so much about. One day her mother suddenly leaves. That's when Nelly meets a girl of her own age in the woods, building a treehouse. Her name is Marion… Once again, Sciamma examines the big questions in life from a resolutely female perspective. The power of memory and imagination are explored in a unique, emotionally resonant experience." Petite Maman is both written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Céline Sciamma, director of the films Water Lilies, Tomboy, Girlhood, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire previously. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Sciamma's Petite Maman will open first in cinemas in France on June 2nd, 2021. No US release date has been announced - stay tuned for more updates. First impression?