First French Trailer for Peculiar, Unofficial Celine Dion Biopic 'Aline'

"The venues may be full but I sing for him, Mom." Gaumont has unveiled the first trailer for a strange new biopic titled Aline, also known as Aline Dieu! or Aline: The Voice of Love. This is a film about the life of famous Canadian singer Celine Dion, but because they couldn't figure out how to do it with her name, they decided to change her name to something else - Aline Dieu, which just translates to "Aline God" in French. It's also premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Out of Competition section next month, but has no US release date yet. Directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier as Aline. It's described as "a tribute film and not a caricature film," supposedly, though this trailer makes it seem a bit like a caricature. Aline, a girl from Quebec, has a golden voice and music producer Guy-Claude has big plans for her. This also stars Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vezina, and Pascale Desrochers. I'm not sure what to make of this, it doesn't really look that bad but something seems off with all of this footage.

Here's the first official French trailer (+ poster) for Valérie Lemercier's Aline, direct from YouTube:

At the end of the 1960s, Aline (inspired by Céline Dion) was born in Quebec, the fourteenth and last child of Sylvette and Anglomard Dieu. In this family where music reigns supreme, Aline discovers a real talent for singing. Music producer Guy-Claude (inspired by René Angélil), when he hears this magnificent voice, has only one idea in mind, to make Aline the greatest singer in the world. Between the support of her family and her love with Guy-Claude, discover how this little girl from Quebec became the queen of Las Vegas. Aline, also known as Aline Dieu! or Aline: The Voice of Love, is directed by award-winning French actor / filmmaker Valérie Lemercier, director of the films Quadrille, Le Derrière, Palais Royal!, The Ultimate Accessory, and Marie-Francine previously. The screenplay is written by Brigitte Buc and Valérie Lemercier. This will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year in the Out of Competition section. It opens in France & Russia starting in November. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned. First impression?