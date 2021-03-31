First Full Trailer for DreamWorks Animation's 'Spirit Untamed' Movie

"Just take it slow… Horses can feel what you feel." DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the first official trailer for their new animated movie Spirit Untamed, arriving in theaters this June. Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved franchise that began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron and the TV series. An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse. When a heartless horse wrangler and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose, and has also helped Lucky discover a connection to her mom's legacy and to her Mexican heritage that she never expected. Featuring the voices of Isabela Merced as Lucky, Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal, Walton Goggins, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, and Marsai Martin. This looks like very formulaic animation, but still uplifting entertainment for all ages.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elaine Bogan & Ennio Torresan's Spirit Untamed, from YouTube:

Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced) never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro (Eiza González), a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier. Lucky has grown up in an East Coast city under Aunt Cora's watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her own luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back with Lucky’s father, Jim (Jake Gyllenhaal), in Miradero. Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone (Mckenna Grace) and Pru Granger (Marsai Martin). When a heartless horse wrangler (Walton Goggins) and his team plan to capture Spirit, Lucky and her friends go to rescue him. Spirit Untamed is co-directed by filmmakers Elaine Bogan (director on DWA's "Dragons: Race to the Edge", "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia") & Ennio Torresan (head of story at DWA; director of Until Sbornia Takes Us Apart). Universal will release DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Untamed in theaters starting on June 4th this summer season. For more updates, follow @DreamWorks. Look good?