First Full Trailer for Dystopian Russian Sci-Fi Epic Thriller 'We' or 'Мы'

"Do you know an ancient tale about the people who lost their paradise?" Bolshoe Kino Film has debuted an official trailer for an epic sci-fi thriller titled We, or Мы in Russian, based on the novel ("We") by Evgenij Ivanovič Zamjatin, forefather of all Dystopian stories and precursor of Huxley's Brave New World. The film takes place after the "apocalypse" - a Great War. It follows an engineer named D-503, who is engaged in the building of a spaceship. He lives in the "One State" perfect world, an authoritarian system of serial numbers, uniforms, glass houses, and scheduled sex. But of course this kind of "perfect" state is never that perfect… The film stars Yegor Koreshkov, Elena Podkaminskaya, Philip Yankovsky, Yuri Kolokolnikov, and Dmitry Chebotarev. I'm seriously impressed by the production design and the overall look & feel of this. Russians have been making some kick ass sci-fi recently! Very stylish, and of course there's going to be some heavy commentary about how dystopian society is really not so great for humanity. Take a look below.

Here's the first official Russian trailer (+ teaser poster) for Hamlet Dulyan's We, direct from YouTube:

200 years have passed after "The Great War"… The remnants of humanity live in the perfect One State. Despite an authoritarian system of serial numbers, uniforms, glass houses, and scheduled sex, happiness and harmony reign in the society. We, also known as Мы in Russian (which translates to My), is directed by newcomer Russian filmmaker Hamlet Dulyan, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Hamlet Dulyan and Alexander Talal; adapted from the novel "We" by iconic Russian author Yevgeni Zamyatin, first published in 1924. Produced by Armen Ananikyan, Gevond Andreasyan, Sarik Andreasyan, & Hamlet Dulyan. This opens first in Russia starting sometime this fall later this year. No other international release dates have been set yet. First impression? Look any good?