First Full Trailer for 'House of Gucci' with Lady Gaga & Adam Driver

"You picked a real firecracker!" "She's a handful." MGM Studios has finally unveiled the first official trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year. He also directed The Last Duel, and they're both aiming for release this fall within months of each other. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. A very talented ensemble cast! And Leto is unrecognizable as Paolo. This looks damn good, as expected from Ridley Scott. Don't mess with Patrizia.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, direct from YouTube:

A legacy worth killing for… House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and just how far a family will go for control. House of Gucci is directed by the acclaimed British filmmaker Ridley Scott, director of many films including Alien, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, Legend, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and All the Money in the World previously; as well as this year's film The Last Duel. The screenplay is written by Roberto Bentivegna, based on the book by Sara Gay Forden. Produced by Giannina Facio, Mark Huffam, Ridley Scott, and Kevin J. Walsh. MGM will release Scott's House of Gucci in theaters nationwide starting on November 24th, 2021 this fall movie season. First impression? Look good so far?