First Full Trailer for Mysterious Thai Film 'Memoria' with Tilda Swinton

"It's like a rumble from the core of the Earth." Neon has unveiled the first official trailer for the mysterious new drama Memoria, the latest film from acclaimed Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, best known for his films Tropical Malady, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Mekong Hotel among many, many other creative projects. This is premiering in the main competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this week, and Neon already has plans to release it soon. A woman from Scotland, while traveling in Colombia, begins to notice strange sounds. Soon she begins to think about their appearance. That's about all we know. Tilda Swinton stars with a cast including Elkin Díaz, Jeanne Balibar, Juan Pablo Urrego, Daniel Giménez Cacho, and Agnes Brekke. The director explains his idea for this: "While researching, I often heard a loud noise at dawn. It was internal and has occurred in many of the places I visited… I imagine the mountains here as an expression of people’s remembrances through centuries. The massive sierras, with their creases and creeks, are like the folds of the brain, or the curves of sound waves." Well huh, I'm curious.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria, from Neon's YouTube:

From the extraordinary mind of Palme D'or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and starring Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, comes a bewildering drama about a Scottish woman, who, after hearing a loud "bang" at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia. Memoria is both written and directed by acclaimed Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, better known as "Thai Joe", director of many films including Blissfully Yours, Tropical Malady, Syndromes and a Century, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Mekong Hotel, and Cemetery of Splendor previously. Produced by Diana Bustamante, Julio Chavezmontes, Charles de Meaux, Simon Field, Keith Griffiths, Michael Weber, and Weerasethakul. The film is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year playing in the Main Competition section. Neon will be releasing Memoria in select US theaters sometime later this year - stay tuned for an exact date. First impression? So… who's intrigued?