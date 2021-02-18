First Full Trailer for New 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Featuring Joe Taslim

"The fate of Earth is in our hands!" Warner Bros has debuted the first restricted official trailer for the new Mortal Kombat movie, finally set for release in April after being delayed due to the pandemic. This brand new live-action movie based on the classic fighting video game has been in the works for years, ever since that short film Mortal Kombat: Rebirth shook up WB and got them to start developing something. Now we finally get to see what it looks like! And holy shit this looks gnarly! Brutal R-rated violence galore, lots of impressive VFX, dang this looks badass. The main cast: Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Max Huang as Kung Lao. I'm in! Cannot wait to see more footage from this.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat, from WB's YouTube:

A washed-up mixed martial arts fighter named Cole Young is unaware of his hidden lineage or why he is being hunted down by Sub-Zero of the Lin-Kuei clan of assassins. Concerned for the safety of his family, he seeks out a clique of fighters that were chosen to defend Earthrealm in a high-stakes battle against the forces of Outworld in a inter-dimensional fighting tournament that occurs once in a generation. This new Mortal Kombat is directed by Australian filmmaker Simon McQuoid, making his feature directorial debut after working in the video game industry (on Call of Duty and Playstation ads, etc). The screenplay is written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo. Based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Produced by James Wan, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, E. Bennett Walsh. Warner Bros will release Mortal Kombat in theaters + on HBO Max starting April 16th this spring.