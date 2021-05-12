First Full Trailer for Violent Horror Series Finale 'The Forever Purge'

"Thank you for your participation." Universal Pictures + Blumhouse have revealed the first official trailer for the horror action sequel The Forever Purge, the fifth (and supposedly final) movie in the infamous Purge series – which kicked off in 2013 with The Purge. So how does the series continue this time…? This summer, all the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end in The Forever Purge. "Members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre. No one is safe." That sounds brutal. The Forever Purge stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton. I dig the cowboy western theme of this one, though it still looks so insanely violent it's hard to watch. But at least it looks like a clever twist on the premise - escape down to Mexico! Rock on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Everardo Gout's The Forever Purge, from Universal's YouTube:

Vaulting from the record-shattering success of The First Purge, Blumhouse's infamous terror franchise hurtles into innovative new territory as members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre. No one is safe. Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb's son, Dylan (Josh Lucas). On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan's wife (Cassidy Freeman), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them. The Final Purge is directed by Mexican filmmaker Everardo Gout, his second feature after directing Days of Grace previously. The screenplay is by James DeMonaco. Produced by Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, James DeMonaco, Sébastien K. Lemercier. Universal will release The Final Purge in theaters nationwide on July 2nd, 2021.